Ever since Bigg Boss 15 happened, Rashami Desai fans want her to start dating co-contestant Umar Riaz. They did share a close bond and it looked like something was brewing between the duo. But the actress has quashed the dating rumours and claims the doctor already has someone in his life. Fans are not happy with the revelation. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Rashami has currently been busy promoting her latest song, Parwah with Neha Bhasin. The duo was in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan when the romance query popped up. Reacting to the same, Desai had said, “Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that.”

Previously, Umar Riaz had claimed that he’s very much single. Now that Rashami Desai states otherwise, his fans are angry at the actress for revealing details of his personal life without his willingness. Twitter is flooded with hate and the Uttaran actress is yet another time, the target of Umar fans.

A Umar Riaz follower wrote, “Who the hell is she to comment on Umar’s personal life! When Umar himself said he is single!! Like wtf ,is she trying to prove by doing this all?? P.S: Ab aa jayenge sare umar ko blame karne,cheater dhokebaaz bolke abuse krne as expected 🤡!! (sic)”

Another tweeted, “Pehle Umar Ka Name Apne Name K Sath Use Kr K Shipping K Name Se Hype Lo Or Phr Apne PR K Through Blame Game Start Kr K Sympathies Lo… Yahi Rashmi Ki Reality Hai Wo Har Bar Yahi Krti Hai…”

Another wrote, “Sidharth Shukla exposed her well”

“#RashamiDesai actually brings unnecessary hatred and trolling for herself. Being her fan im very disappointed with her statement. Noone has given u the right to comments on someone’s life. Feeling baad for #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy. I like #UmRash bond bt tht statement is unacceptable,” read another tweet.

Well, we don’t know about Umar Riaz but his army is surely really aggressive. Let’s see what Rashami Desai has to say about it all now.

