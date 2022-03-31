TV actress Rashami Desai has been making headlines since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She came closer to Umar Riaz on the show and the two were often seen confessing their fondness for each other in the show too. Now a fan asks her whether she was in love with the latter, Rashami gives clarification on it.

Advertisement

Salman Khan hosted a reality show that ended earlier this year. Since then the two have maintained just friendship after the show and are often seen spending a good time together. The actress even conducted an AMA session on Instagram and answered all the questions posed by her fans.

Advertisement

During the session, a fan asked about her feelings for Umar Riaz. The question was “Did you love Umar”, to which Rashami Desai shared an adorable selfie with Umar and wrote, “No we are good friends and friends like family nothing beyond that. I know you all love our bond and we truly appreciate that.”

The actress even shared the answer on her Instagram story with ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ title track ‘I’ll be there for you’ playing in the background. Another fan during the session asked “Still you want to marry or not?” to which, the Naagin 6 actress didn’t write anything in reply instead shared a photo of herself hiding her face with Akshay Kumar’s song ‘I don’t know what to do’ playing in the background.

Recently, a few pics from the sets of Naagin 6 were leaked on social media. In the pics, Rashami Desai and Mahek Chahal are seen tied to ropes and hanged in the air. It also showed Pratha and Laal Naagin’s scenes were shot during the early hours of the day at around 2:30 AM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naagin 6 (@naagin_officiall)

So what do you think about Rashami Desai’s equation with Umar Riaz? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Shilpa Shinde Preferred Shooting The Kapil Sharma Show Over Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain & Ekta Kapoor Slammed Her By Calling ‘Unprofessional’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube