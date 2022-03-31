Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 took everyone by storm. Although King Richard star has apologised, his action won’t fade away from people’s minds. Recently, the Lock Upp contestants were made aware of the news which started a debate among them. The majority including Payal Rohatgi backed Will, while she also mocked Munawar Faruqui over his case.

For the unversed, Will and Chris’s altercation happened after the comedian joked about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett’s medical condition. At first the I Am Legend actor seemed cool but he went up the stage and smacked the presenter. He even asked the comedian to keep Jada’s name out of his mouth.

Meanwhile, Reacting to the matter, Payal Rohatgi said how Chris Rock was wrong to joke about someone’s medical condition, saying Will Smith did a good job. The actress even said that there should be a limit to humour. Later, Munawar Faruqui too joins the conversation which starts the argument between the two Lock Upp contestants.

Payal Rohatgi says, “Ye joh comedians hote hain na ye humour ke naam pe, sarcasm ke naam par bhagwaan ko attack karte hain.” Munawar Faruqui adds, “Oscar mein hinsa mana nahi ha.” While Payal replies, “Agar humour ke naam par agar ek pati ki patni ka mazak udta hai toh thappad maara jaa sakta hai, toh kisi bhi religion ke upar jaana he nahi chahiye.”

The comedian gets offended by Payal’s statement as he asks her to stop whatever she’s trying to say. The actress then questions him about bringing up the topic of violence as she referred to a task that included Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora. Faruqui then cleared his stance while Payal apologised to him. Later the two walked off but Munawar continued his rant in front of Anjali, Nisha and Poonam.

Munawar Faruqui said, “Religion religion you don’t know anything about the matter. I am not here aise he. Aise laakhon log follow nahi karte… Iski jali padi hai toh ye mere se aise nikalegi. There are things that are sub judice and sensitive. Does she even know what the truth is? Just because I am quiet it doesn’t mean I am an offender. Argument karke karke these people think they win over the internet. They are foolish people. People who argue on internet are the most foolish people.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Lock Upp contestants Munawar and Payal Rohatgi’s argument?

