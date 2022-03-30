Lock Upp is a recent reality show which has been gaining a lot of attention on social media for the controversial fights and secrets revealed by the contestants since the beginning of the show. In a recent episode of the web series, Payal Rohatgi was seen consoling Poonam Pandey as she had a major emotional breakdown due to pain in her body. Read on to know why she was going through a difficult time.

For the unversed, the show revolves around a bunch of controversial contestants who have been put together under the same roof to survive with minimum utilities. The setup is also known as Kangana Ranaut’s jail as she is a host on the show while the production part has been handled by Ekta Kapoor.

In a recent episode of the show, Poonam Pandey can be seen having a massive breakdown in the washroom after being unable to perform a task well. During the task, the contestants were supposed to burn calories and gain points for their team but look like Poonam injured herself in the process.

When Payal Rohatgi found Poonam Pandey in the washroom, she tried consoling her. To which Poonam said, “Why is this happening to me? I never had any problem. I hate myself, I am a fu***** athlete and I can’t do the task. I am not normal.”

However, once Poonam Pandey was out of the washroom and back with her team, she was seen flipping against Payal Rohatgi by teaming up with Anjali Arora. “Payal ki phatt rahi hai uski koi seel do, Poonam kapde seelne aate hain, Payal ki phatt rahi hai.. She can’t afford you”, Anjali said.

Right after, Poonam Pandey took a direct dig at Payal Rohatgi and said, “Uska seelne ka mann nahi kar raha mera bahut expensive hoon mein uske liye.”

