Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has never failed to entertain us all with their hilarious episode. The show that has been a household name for the past 14 years is not only special for us but is also very special and said to be auspicious for its star cast. Every actor in the show has attained stardom through their role in it. TV actress Aradhana Sharma has achieved it too.

The actress who is known for her stint in Splitsvilla rose to fame after her cameo role in the popular show, TMKOC. The show helped her gain not only gave her the much-needed spotlight, but also the 430K followers she now enjoys on her social media.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Aradhana Sharma recently set social media on fire after she posted some snaps from her recent photoshoot. The actress recently shared some sizzling and happening pics in her black monokini on her Instagram handle and those pics have just managed to get the room all hot.

With some subtle makeup, black boots, and her red hair, Aradhana Sharma has managed to melt our hearts with the whole hot look. She captioned the post which read. “Rebellious 🖤.”

Not only us, the netizens think the same too! In no time her fans rushed to share their comments on the post. One fan said, “Ufff your look damn 🔥🔥🔥fire👏🔥 “. Another fan commented, “This girl is on FIREEEEEEEE🔥🔥🔥 “. One fan wrote, “Fabulous 👌 “. While one fan wrote, “You looking katizahar❤️❤️ “, another commented, “U R Really Gorgeous 😘 “.

Meanwhile on the professional front, after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Aradhana Sharma is now making headlines for her work in the recently released show Spy Bahu. The actress is now playing a negative role in the Colors show. Talking about her role with Etimes, the actress had claimed, “I look up to Komolika for my inspiration, as I am going to do a negative role basically a vamp role and whenever I think of vamp in my mind, only one name strikes which is of Komolika.”

