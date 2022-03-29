Folk singer Geeta Ben Rabari recently performed at an event organised by Non-Resident Indians in the United States to raise funds for Ukraine. Pictures and videos from the event are now going viral and the singer is also making headlines. Scroll down to know more.

The eastern European country and its people have been facing hardships ever since Russia invaded the country. Several people have been displaced and the country is in shambles. People across the world have been doing their bit to help the people of Ukraine. NRIs in the United States also did their bit for the eastern European country.

A grand musical evening called Lok Dayro was organised wherein a huge audience turned up at the event. Geeta Ben Rabari, who performed at the event, shared a few pics on Instagram which showed NRIs showering dollars to help the people of Ukraine.

Pictures from the event also went viral on social media. The viral pictures showcase dollars bills raining down on Geeta Ben Rabari. As per the Live Mint report, the folk singer has raised $300,000 (Rs 2.25 crore) for the people of Ukraine. It is also worth pointing out that the event was organised by Surat Leuva Patel Samaj (SLPS).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Ben Rabari (@geetabenrabariofficial)

Geeta Ben Rabari has had several popular music albums to her credit and is known for giving live performances in Gujarat and abroad.

Geeta Ben Rabari had in February 2020 performed at the “Namaste Trump” event held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the coronavirus pandemic. She performed at the event in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then US President Donald Trump.

