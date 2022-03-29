Shah Rukh Khan does not shy away from experimenting and it is clearly visible in the script choices he has made over the years. Even though some of his movies like Swades did not work well at the box office, it garnered a cult following over the years for their strong social message and commendable performances. A few years back, actor Aamir Khan also supported this notion by slamming the trolls who spoke against SRK’s Ra.One.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ra.One is an action-drama film that hit the theatres in 2011. There was a lot of hype around the film as a huge investment was made by Red Chillies Entertainment as a part of the film’s budget but when the movie actually released, the audience was quite disappointed with what it had to offer. The film was about a powerful game that ventures out into real-life, causing immense destruction in the city. Apart from SRK, it features Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

Advertisement

The movie Ra.One had also become the epitome of jokes at a time when the internet was not even a thing. So viewers were passing around jokes in the form of mobile SMS and it looked like Aamir Khan was not very happy with the trend and came out to Shah Rukh Khan’s rescue as soon as possible.

According to reports, Aamir Khan said, “It’s not done. I was not at all amused by the jokes people were forwarding to one another on their mobile phones. They were in bad taste. Simply because the film did not do the business they may have expected it to do, they can’t criticise the film and Shah Rukh. Why can’t they appreciate Shah Rukh Khan’s efforts? He at least dared to make something different.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Brahmastra: It’s A Wrap! Making Of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Magnum Opus Comes To An End After 5 Long Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube