Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited magnum opus, Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, has finally wrapped its shooting schedules. The shooting of the film, which was conceptualised when Ayan was shooting Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has finally come to an end after 5 years reveals the film’s director.

Advertisement

The cast and crew of the upcoming Dharma Production’s superhero film wrapped up the film after recently concluding the three-day Varanasi schedule. The film’s director, lead actress and producer, Karan Johar took to their respective social media handles and shared this long-awaited news with fans.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt – along with a wrap-up video, a still with the extra and a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, wrote on Instagram, “We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end!! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time.. ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 See you at the cinemas. 09.09.2022”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ayan Mukerji took to the picture-sharing platform and shared a lengthy note on the film’s wrap, writing, “And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!!”

The Brahmastra director further added, “Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi – a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead!” He concluded his post by adding, “09.09.2022 – Here we come!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Karan Johar, the producer of the film, took to his official Twitter handle and announced the wrap of Brahmastra. He tweeted, “And this wonderful, exciting, thrilling journey…one filled with the utmost hardwork, dedication, love & passion has come to an end. Only for it to unravel on the big screens for you to experience!! #Brahmastra Part One – Shiva is coming to cinemas on 09.09.2022!

And this wonderful, exciting, thrilling journey…one filled with the utmost hardwork, dedication, love & passion has come to an end. Only for it to unravel on the big screens for you to experience!! #Brahmastra Part One – Shiva is coming to cinemas on 09.09.2022!✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/oO5axGHGTc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 29, 2022

Besides the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan too will be seen in the Ayan Mukerji directorial in a cameo role. The film will release theatrically on 9 September 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Must Read: Sher Singh Raana: Vidyut Jammwal Roped In For Shree Narrayan Singh’s Directorial Biopic Produced By Vinod Bhanushali!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube