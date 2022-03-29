Ace director Siddharth Anand has just wrapped the visually spectacular Spain schedule of Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan. The hugely anticipated film, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Sid Anand is clear that he wants to ‘make Pathaan the biggest event film of India’.

“The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I’m very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audiences. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production!” says Sid.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, have been sizzling in Spain as leaked photos from the sets took the internet by storm.

The glamourous duo shot a hugely mounted Pathaan song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27th

Siddharth Anand continued, “We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film. As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world.”

Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

