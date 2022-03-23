Deepika Padukone never shies away from speaking what’s on her mind. It’s very rare to see the actress losing her calm and showing her not so peaceful side. One such instance was when she had come across some of her photos and it made her lose her calm. In 2014, a leading newspaper had printed Finding Fanny’s ‘cleavage’ photos on the paper and it was titled ‘OMG: Deepika Padukone’s cleavage show.’

Taking to her Twitter, Deepika had shared the snapshots of the news article in the newspaper and clearly expressed her displeasure.

In a series of Tweet, Deepika Padukone bashed the leading media company for objectifying her. She had written in her Tweet, “YES! I am a Woman. I have breasts AND cleavage! You got a problem!!??.” Seeing the standing up for herself and bashing the newspaper for their ‘news’, who’s who of Bollywood was seen standing in support of the actress.

Right from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Jacqueline Fernandez and Huma Quresh, Aditi Rao Hydari and others, we saw Bollywood celebs standing in solidarity while using #istandbydeepikapadukone in their tweets.

Well done @deepikapadukone ! Taken a stand for all of us. Xoxo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 14, 2014

We have hit a new low today…forget complimenting a woman have the ability to respect a woman first… — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) September 14, 2014

More power to @deepikapadukone :-) dats how u shut them upppp — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 14, 2014

Thank you for this! About time! 👏#RESPECT “@deepikapadukone: YES!I am a Woman.I have breasts AND a cleavage! You got a problem!!??” — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 14, 2014

Later in September 2014, Deepika Padukone took to her official Facebook page to end it once and for all. She wrote a long letter on women getting objectified. An excerpt from her letter read, “I am not naive about my own profession; it is one that requires lots of demanding things of me. A character may demand that I be clothed from head to toe or be completely naked, and it will be my choice as an actor whether or not I take either. Understand that this is a ROLE and not REAL, and it is my job to portray whatever character I choose to play convincingly.”

Deepika wrote further, “In a time where women should be applauded for making headway in a male-dominated society, we blur the lines between REEL and REAL life and dilute all our efforts by making a one-year old back sliding piece of news a headline. Digging out an old article and headlining it “OMG: Deepika’s Cleavage Show!” to attract readers is using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought.”

“When an actresses inner wear decides to do a “peek-a-boo”, she most definitely did not step out with the intention to do so. So instead of zooming in, circling it and pointing arrows at it, why don’t we give her some ‘respect’ and let it go instead of making it ‘headlines’!? Are we not human? Yes we marvel, envy and drool over a male actors eight pack abs in a film, but do we zoom in on the man’s ‘crotch’ when he makes a public appearance and make that ‘cheap headlines’??!!,” added the Piku actress.

Deepika had concluded her letter saying, “For me this topic ends here. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. I have little interest to take this further as it might get more attention than it deserves and might be further misconstrued and twisted to sell more undeserved headlines.”

On the work front, Deepika is currently in Spain shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

