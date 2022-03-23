Hrithik Roshan is currently a huge name in the Bollywood industry as he has given a large number of blockbuster films. However, as a child, HR struggled with a stammering problem and over the years the actor healed from the problem through intense voice exercises and speech therapists’ guidance. A few years ago, the Krrish star called out a professor for demeaning a student due to the same issue.

Advertisement

A social media user had shared the incident on the microblogging site and wrote, “My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/ lecturer told him *if u cannot speak properly maybe u shouldn’t study* in front of the entire class. He hasn’t come out of his room since this incident.”

Advertisement

He further informed Hrithik Roshan, “He now refuses to go back to his university and face anyone in the classroom or study, his confidence is shattered. All I wanna say is that how the hell can someone on such post stoop so low and break a teenager’s confidence? The HOD is of NUML uni BBA dept.”

Seeing the Tweet, Hrithik Roshan got furious at the professor and wrote, “Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys.”

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

Earlier HR’s Sister Sunaina Roshan took to her blog and shared how the actor overcame his stammering problem. She also recalled the time when the Kaabil star was just 13 years old and he worked day-night to correct his speech disorder.

She wrote, “I remember watching him (Hrithik Roshan) at the age of 13 as he would sit and read aloud for hours, sometimes alone in the bathroom every single day, morning and night without fail. For 22 years, I saw him do this. He would record his voice and play it back, again and again, day after day, year after year to know what words had to be worked upon and he would practise those over and over till he got it right. He had a small board up in his room with those Hindi words on it and would keep repeating them every chance he got. He looked like a person determined to learn how to talk without ever feeling like he was a victim. Sometimes, he would shout his lines out so loud that you could hear him from the street below the building.”

Must Read: Madhuri Dixit Is Paying 12 Lakh A Month For This Luxurious Sea-Facing Mumbai Home Having Gold-Studded Console, Sakti Burman Sculpture & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube