Actors are often trying to hide their personal lives but the paparazzi is literally everywhere. A lot of noise was made when Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari was spotted with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. But more than that, fans spoke about how the Bijlee Bijlee actress was trying to hide her face even after she was exposed. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is the latest one to do so!

Last evening, Suhana was spotted in her car near her house Mannat in Mumbai. But there was a mystery man inside the car along with her that has caught all the eyeballs. As they noticed the shutterbugs, the duo hid their faces with their hands to avoid being captured.

Suhana Khan was seen dressed in an olive green checkered shirt. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter looked quite comfortable as she tied her hair in a bun amid the scorching heat. The mystery man, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a grey Nike sweatshirt.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, netizens began their game of speculation around who the mystery man alongside Suhana Khan was.

A user wrote, “Is he the one Suhana is dating?”

Another wrote, “Why is she hiding her face?”

“Is she dating someone?” Questioned another.

“She didn’t need to hide her face,” a viewer wrote.

Check out the viral pictures ft Suhana Khan with her mystery man below:

On the professional front, Suhana Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. The actress is reportedly working with Zoya Akhtar for her OTT film. She will be seen in the Hindi version of The Archies, which will debut on Netflix.

