Kangana Ranaut has ticked so many boxes of achievements in her life. She’s an actor, producer and even a director by profession. Personally too, she’s really close to her sister Rangoli and the family. But one field where she’s yet to mark her territory is marriage. Throwback to the time when the actress opened up on her ideal life partner.

As most know, Kangana’s personal life has been quite controversial. She previously made noise over her alleged affair with two married men – Aditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan. The actress has also dated Adhyayan Suman and an English doctor, Nicholas Lafferty in the past.

As she celebrates her 34th birthday today, we’re revealing to you the ideal partner for Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actress had once told TOI “Koi bewakoof hi ladki hogi jo fauji ko reject karegi (Only a stupid girl would reject a man in uniform). I, for one, find men in uniform very attractive and full of integrity.”

It was back in 2017 when Kangana Ranaut visited BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jammu to promote her film Rangoon. The actress was even hopeful that she might find her ‘ideal jeevansathi’ there. “Who knows, I might find him here today!” she had said.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Thalaivii. She will be next seen in Dhaakad which is an action thriller.

The actress is also currently hosting Lock Upp, which is backed by Ekta Kapoor. The controversial show also witnesses Karan Kundrra as a jailor during special episodes and includes contestants like Ali Merchant, Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra amongst others.

