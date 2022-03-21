TV actor Karan Kundrra made his debut with the lead role of Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. Soon he went on to become one of the much-loved artists in the industry. He even participated in Salman Khan’s hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and received lots of love from the audience.

His romance with Tejasswi Prakash in the house became the talk of the town. Now the actor is making headlines for association with the MX Player and ALTBalaji show Lock Upp. After being in the industry for more than a decade, the actor has amassed huge wealth and lives a luxurious life. He also has amazing cars and bike collections. Lets’ take a look

Range Rover Sports SVR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

It is one of the most popular SUVs amongst celebrities. Karan Kundrra is also often spotted getting in and out of, on sets and other visits around the city. Priced starting from Rs 1 crore, the SUV has a supercharged V8 engine, which carries it to a top speed of 260kmph. It gives a power of 542bhp and a torque of 680Nm at 3500rpm to 4000rpm. It can also reach 100kmph in just 4.7 minutes.

Ducati Diavel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

The actor loves anything on wheels and the Daviel is a very likeable beast. With a matté black finish, the Ducati Daviel is powered by a 1262 cc engine that generates a power of 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm and a torque of 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm. It has Tubeless Tyre and Alloy Wheels. The mean machine is priced at Rs 18.49 Lakhs.

Mini Cooper S Convertible

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

It is one of the favourites among motorheads. Karan Kundrra’s compact luxury vehicle is perfect to navigate in the narrow Bombay lanes and bumper-to-bumper traffic. With a 1998 cc engine, the car delivers the power of 192PS and torque of 280Nm at 1250RPM. The car’s price starts from Rs 45 Lakhs.

Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕™ (@engineclub)

It is one of the most desirable supercars sitting inside Karan’s garage. The car has a sports appeal and Audi’s build along with a chassis. The car is powered by a V10 DOHC which has a displacement of 5204cc engine churns out 550bhp at 8000 revs and produces a torque of 540Nm at 6500 rpm. The supercar is brilliant at high speeds and can zip from 0 – 100 kph in about 3.9 seconds. It also has a 6-speed single-clutch e-gear automatic transmission. The luxury coupe price starts from Rs 1. 80 Crore

Harley Davidson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harley-Davidson Sportster (@sportsteraddicts)

Karan Kundrra owns a light beige finish Harley Davidson Sportster S which is powered by 1252 cc engine that generates a power of 122.3 PS and a torque of 125 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The superbike is priced at Rs. 15.51 Lakh.

