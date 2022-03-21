Bigg Boss 15 has given a lot to Karan Kundrra. Not only has the actor revived his fame but also found the love of his life, Tejasswi Prakash. His family was recently spotted at Teja’s house and that created noise around a possible ‘roka’. But is the marriage actually on the cards anytime soon? Scroll below for all the details.

Bigg Boss has found a lot of lovebirds but not everybody could pass the test of time. We saw couples Upen Patel, Karishma Tanna and Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon part ways soon after they got back to the real world. TejRan has been going strong so far and fans really wish to see them as an endgame.

Karan Kundrra recently got into a conversation with Siddharth Kannan where he was asked about marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi). Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it).”

When asked if he and Tejasswi Prakash have discussed marriage, Karan Kundrra said yes. But does he want to tie the knot with the Naagin 6 actress this year? He answered, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss). Well, that surely will give an adrenaline rush to all the TejRan fans, isn’t it?

On the professional front, Karan has been busy with multiple projects. He shot for Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp along with some brand commercials. The actor also shot a music video, Rula Deti Hai along with Tejasswi in Goa.

Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, has been busy with Naagin 6. She recently made fans go aww with her appearance at the Holi bash along with beau Karan Kundrra.

