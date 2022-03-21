Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrated their first Holi after marriage. The newlywed threw the party for their close friends and family members. The telly star shared a few pictures from the intimate celebration on Saturday. Meanwhile, a fan account recently shared an inside video where the Pavitra Rishta star seemingly looked angry at her husband, while Jain tries his level best to calm her down.

The party thrown by the couple were attended by some of the top actors from the telly industry including, Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani, Arti Singh, Mona Lisa, and others.

Meanwhile, a video from the Holi party was earlier going viral in which Ankita Lokhande was seen shouting at her husband Vicky Jain. The actress seems like she was irked by something, while Jain can be seen calming her. In a now-deleted post, a fan page shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “After Seeing This Video, There’s One More Ability In Her – She Is Our Angry Young Man.”

Looking at the clip, netizens feel Ankita Lokhande was being rude to Vicky Jain and slammed the actress for the same. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Bechara Vicky toh gaya, lgta hai kuch badi mistake kar di hai,” while another wrote, “Asliyat toh yeh hai baki sab dekhawa hai.”

Meanwhile, the newlywed couple shared glimpses for their Holi celebration. In the pictures, the two can be seen twinning, Vicky in white Kurta, while Ankita in white saree. Netizens showered their love for the couple in the comment section.

In the most recent post, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain thanked everyone who attended the Holi celebration. The actress wrote, “Thank you, dear friends, family and my media family for coming and celebrating our 1st Holi together. It would’ve been so incomplete without you all. We are really grateful for all the love and blessings.”

