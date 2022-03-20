Lock Upp is undoubtedly one of the most followed web shows at the moment and its popularity is clearly visible in its high social media engagement. The show kicked off just a few weeks back but viewers seem to have already picked their favourites on the basis of their conduct in the house so far. In a recent turn of events, host Kangana Ranaut can be seen speaking highly of Poonam Pandey’s recent ‘seduction’ act which was a part of a task.

For the unversed, the show started in February this year and its viewership has been record-breaking so far. The show has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and streams on the platforms MX Player and ALT Balaji. The setup is built like a jail and the controversial participants are expected to survive on minimum utilities while winning a series of tasks during their time on the show. The show is also known as Kangana’s jail and every week, she interacts with the inmates to give them an insight into how their conduct on the show has been.

In a recent episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut could be seen interacting with the contestants, praising a few of them on how well they have been performing. She specifically highlighted the dare task pulled off by Poonam Pandey around the ‘art of seduction’ and revealed how she found the whole act ‘hot’. “Aapka jo act tha, jo role play kiya, wo sach mein bahut hot tha”, the actor said.

Kangana Ranaut further complimented Poonam Pandey and asked her to share this knowledge with the world as well. “Aapko ek school bhi chalana chahiye, hum log bhi usme admission le lenge, humko bhi training do”, Kangana said.

What do you think about this fun interaction between Kanagana Ranaut and Poonam Pandey? Tell us in the comments.

