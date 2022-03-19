Kapil Sharma is one of the leading comedians in the TV industry. His witty oneliners in his show The Kapil Sharma Show is much loved by the people. He enjoys a massive fan following. He is quite active on social media and a picture of him in a delivery boy outfit has grabbed his attention. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

A fan recently spotted the comedian sitting on a bike, wearing an orange T-shirt and carrying a delivery bag on his back on the streets of Odisha. The fan decided to share the picture on Twitter much to everyone’s surprise.

Advertisement

The fan sharing the picture wrote, “Sir ji main aaj aapko live dekhliya (Today I saw you in person).” To which Kapil Sharma replied to the tweet, “Kisi ko batana matt (Don’t tell anyone else about it).” Take a look at the tweet below:

Kisi ko batana mat 🤓 https://t.co/3rCAjuPKva — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2022

Soon the pic has gone viral and several netizens reacted to the tweet. A fan wrote, “Main Kapil ko dhund raha tha isme? Swiggy wala Banda kapil nikla,” another fan wrote, “Dusra kaam dhund liya kya sir.” A third user joked, “Part time job krte hua kapil paji,” another who was seemingly surprised tweeted, “Yeh toh sach mein Kapil hai.”

While fans were excited to see him as a delivery boy on the streets, not many know that Kapil Sharma is currently shooting for a Nandita Das film in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The comedian also spoke about working with the filmmaker. As per PTI, he said, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for details. So, my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me.”

Must Read: Lock Upp: Payal Rohtagi’s Fiancé Sangram Singh Announces Their Wedding On Holi, Reveals Their Wedding Date In July!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube