Taarak Mehta Fame Disha Vakani & Mayur Vakani Look Too Cute In A Viral Throwback Pic

Disha Vakani has been an integral part of TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Disha, who played Daya Ben for years, took maternity leaves in 2017 and reports of her returning surface every now and then.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of real and reel brother-sister duo Disha and Mayur Vakani.

In this throwback viral photo, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben is seen posing with her onscreen and off-screen brother Mayur from their performance. Mayur shared this photo on July 26, 2021. In the photo, Disha is seen sporting a yellow traditional dress, while Mayur sported a lavender kurta pyjama.

He captioned the photo, “Performed in DIVADANDI. Directed by P. Bhasar .. at utkantheshwer.” A few comments on the photo read, “Daya bhabhi ko vapas Tarak Mehta ka ulta chasma me aane ko bolo na plzzzzzz.” While another comment read, “I knew that show….and one more show I forget the name in which you both wore Saffron (Bhagwa) clothes…. remember that show’s name? And show might be produced by LALAN.”

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, expressing his opinion on people wanting Disha Vakani back in the show, producer Asit Kumar Modi had told ETimes, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya.”

