From Ajay Devgn's Rudra To Sunny Kaushal's Shiddat - Here Are Some Shows & Movies That You Can Binge Watch This Holi

The festival of Holi is just around the corner, and it’s that time of the year when you go extra and wild with Gulaals and Gujiyas. But if you are someone who prefers to celebrate this joyous festival from the comfort of your house, here is another way to enjoy it. Reminisce the different colours of life on screen with movies like Atrangi Re, Two States, and many more on Disney+ Hotstar, to binge with family and friends with unlimited rounds of thandai, this Holi.

2 States

This North and South Indian love story has become evergreen. It can be watched at any given time but it gets extra romantic during Holi as Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor romance in the colours of love in the movie. Cuddle up and watch this whirlwind romance between a Punjabi boy and a Tamilian girl along with your loved ones.

Jolly LLB 2

Apart from the fantastic performances of Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Arshad Warsi in the film, the song Go Pagal, with catchy beats, is surely a Holi go-to song. Besides, the twist in the movie takes place during the song, making it more intriguing and a fantastic watch for Holi.

Atrangi Re

Starring Akshay Kumar, Sarah Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles, Atrangi Re takes a unique take on Bollywood love triangles. With romance, complexities and tragedy, this love triangle has all kinds of emotions pumped in. This Holi, watch this movie with your loved ones for the vibe and colour it adds to the love story with AR Rehman’s folk-classical-based soundtracks striking a chord.

Bro Daddy

Bro Daddy gives the vibes of an aesthetically shot high-class family comedy-drama, rich with opulent settings and some animated characters. Offering an extended fairy-tale version of the same, the movie is a perfect family watch on holidays. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Rangiye Diye Jao

Gungun and Babin host a grand Holi party with Noah, Kian, Shankha, Mohor, Sreemoyee and their families! Celebrate all the colours of life with your fave stars.

Dol Utsaber Mohamilon

Arjo, Charu, Abir and Nirupama come together to celebrate Holi! Do not miss the singing, dancing and a fashion show with a special showstopper.

Holi hai… Life Ok Hai 3

Celebrate the festival of colours with Arjun Kapoor, Elli Avram, Rithvik Dhnajani and many more TV stars in this spectacular and vibrant show.

Badhai Ho

Holi is fun, vibrant and exciting, so is Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Badhai Ho with a unique and exciting storyline and direction. With embarrassing good news and family drama, this Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra starrer can be a fun family watch this Holi.

Shiddat

If you are a sucker for romantic tales, Shiddat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, is going to strike an emotional chord with you. Cuddle up with your loved ones and tune into the colours of love and romance this Holi with Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan starrer Shiddat.

Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness

Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness is a riveting psychological crime drama taking you to the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai. An Indian rendition of the iconic, globally successful British series – Luther, the show is led by Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni and Ashwini Kalsekar, in pivotal roles. The show is an absolute must-watch for thriller fanatics journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds. Get your Thandai and Gujiya to binge it away on Holi.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar and enjoy the festival of colours with these vibrant titles across languages.

