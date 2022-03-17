Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular and successful names in the world of television. She started off at a very young age and made a huge name for herself in the industry. Now, her daughter Palak Tiwari is also following the footsteps of her mother and have already started doing projects in the entertainment industry. In a recent chat, Shweta opened up on her first pregnancy and revealed that she was scared to get stretch marks. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shweta isn’t just an amazing actor but is also known for her chic fashion sense. The beauty is quite active on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 3 million followers on Instagram. The 41-year-old actress is so fit and doesn’t even look a day beyond 25 and we aren’t saying this but her Instagram followers often comment on her pictures and videos saying the same.

Talking about her first pregnancy, Shweta Tiwari told Bollywood Bubble, “I should not lie but when I was pregnant with Palak, I was very scared ki mujhe stretch marks aayega aur main baar baar apni maa ko kehti rehti thi ki maa mujhe stretch marks aajayega. Tab toh pata nahi tha na ki stretch marks toh kahi aur reason ke wajah se aa sakta tha so pregnancy hi stretch marks ka zariya tha, ye pata tha.”

Shweta Tiwari continued and said, “Meri maa mujhe fir kehti ki ‘it’s okay, stretch marks aajayega toh kya that means you’ve gone through so much. Stretch marks aise hi nahi aa jata ki raat ko sou aur subha utho aur stretch marks aa gaya, stretch marks are good, koi problem nahi hai. You’re going to bring a human in this world toh it’s fine.’ Main ye nahi bataungi ki mujhe stretch marks hai ki nahi hai.”

Those are some empowering words coming in by Shweta for all the strong mommies out there.

What are your thoughts on Shweta Tiwari being scared of getting stretch marks after her first pregnancy? Tell us in the comments below.

