Television shows these days are bringing much-needed change thanks to OTT shows. The digital platform is getting a lot more attention as the shows in it are more diverse and appeals to every kind of audience but many actors are not working on them due to intimacy. Among those actors is telly star Erica Fernandes who claims intimacy is a bit too much which is why she has not agreed to do any shows yet.

She was last seen in Kuch Rang Ke Aise Bhi 2 with Shaheer Sheikh and soon after the show ended, the actress is spending some time with family or doing things that she couldn’t generally do due to shooting.

In a recent chat ETimes, Erica Fernandes shared her thoughts on exploring the digital platforms and the actress also revealed why she turned down some great offers, she said, “There are lovely characters on many online platforms but then there are some projects which have intimacy in it and some of them are forced.”

Erica Fernandes adds, “If it is really important in a project then I might consider it, but I have my own restrictions and will not be comfortable doing certain things. This was the reason I had to turn down many web shows because the level of intimacy was a bit too much for me and it is tough to wait for roles which are good and have less intimacy involved.”

Talking about changes in Television due to OTT, she says, “There are a lot of changes that have happened amid the pandemic and because a lot of content is available for watching at any time, everything is changing. Also, there is a lot of variety in the content available, which has led to people trying to change things on TV as well, and some things are working, some are not.”

“We are in a testing phase and it is different, so it also gives everyone a chance to work on varied platforms. Everything has come on the same level, there is no difference between movies, web and TV because it has become one platform where it is just entertainment,” Erica Fernandes shares.

