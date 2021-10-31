Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was one of the loved shows till its first two seasons came in. However, the third season of the Romantic drama television series did not receive well with the audience so the producers decided to take the show off-air.

Even though Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 wasn’t able to gain much popularity as the viewers, Shaheer took to social media recently and shared a BTS video from the set. In the video, Vidhaan Sharma aka Shubh Dixit and Erica also joined the video. All three looked super cute together in the video.

In the BTS video, Shaheer Sheikh is seen holding the cute little sleepy Vidhaan on his shoulders while Eria Fernandes, who plays the role of Sonakshi, adores him as he takes a quick nap. Not just that, the video also had a compilation of quick videos and pictures of moments the three shared on the sets.

In the pictures, Erica and Shaheer give kisses to Vidhaan or to both of them pulling his cheeks. Take a look at the video below:

Previously, Erica Fernandes shared a lengthy post on Instagram and slammed the show’s creators for supposedly blaming her for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3’s failure as it prepares to go off the air. She wrote, “I hope you’ll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else. she at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing. Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear. you have to make hard decisions. ( not mentioning the various other reasons ) And you can’t always take others’ responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that.”

“For all who were disheartened and disappointed about this season (from all your comments that I read and the trends on Twitter that I witnessed) .. just ask yourself why we all came back to watch this show in the first place, maybe go back watch a couple of episodes from the 1st season and remember us well, for all the efforts we put into making you come back for more, maybe that would bring a smile on your face,” Erica added.

Eria Fernandes concluded her post by writing, “Ever thought? When a show is successful it is very easy and convenient to say that the success of the show is not because of a particular individual but because of teamwork and the entire team’s effort .. but it is so easy to blame a particular individual when a show has to shut! How hypocritically convenient right? To conclude, I would like to thank all those who have supported me through this journey and my decisions be it my team or my Ejfians and KRPKABians Much love, Erica Jennifer Fernandes.”

