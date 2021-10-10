Advertisement

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular faces on Indian television and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She rose to fame with her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. According to the latest reports, the beauty is quitting the Shaheer Sheikh starrer. Scroll below to read more about it.

Erica plays the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose on the show and her character let alone has a huge fan base.

According to the latest reports, Erica Fernandes is leaving Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and this didn’t go well with her fans and they started trending her on social media. Erica plays the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose opposite Shaheer Sheikh and their on-screen chemistry is one of the most loved on-screen chemistries on television.

As soon as the news of Erica Fernandes leaving Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 started doing the rounds on social media, her fans came to her rescue and a user on Twitter wrote, “There is NO kuch rang without these three. You don’t understand, the amount of hardwork they put in these characters and bought them to life. I can’t accept even one of them leaving the show. Just end it or do it together 😭”.

Another user wrote, “Erica as Sonakshi can’t ever be replaced 🙌”, another fan wrote, “#NoEricaNokrpkab is trending on twitter… without her show will loose it’s essence..”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

There is NO kuch rang without these three. You don't understand, the amount of hardwork they put in these characters and bought them to life. I can't accept even one of them leaving the show. Just end it or do it together 😭#NoEricaNoKRPKAB pic.twitter.com/P7pJtAirXV — 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚✨ (@jenniejaan) October 9, 2021

Erica as Sonakshi can't ever be replaced 🙌

Vid Credits:- Collected#NoEricaNoKRPKAB pic.twitter.com/i0eJTLhRba — Pref (@PreF_29) October 9, 2021

That's why they were trying to play victims so people will not bash them after her quit , don't worry yes we are emotional and sad how she got treated but happy for her she earn much much respect after her brave decision inshaAllah she will get the best#KRPKAB3 #EricaFernandes — ☾ (@Ayoushh98) October 8, 2021

Ok so this was my show. Our Show which was not just a show but an emotion. Our show is incomplete without any1 of them. Being a Shaheer birdie I'm saying that I can't imagine any1 else opp him as Dr. Sonakshi Bose. #KRPKAB3 #NoEricaNoKRPKAB #EricaFernandes pic.twitter.com/Zk96cjSYRg — Poo_SnS (@sns_poo) October 9, 2021

Change the story line so that Erica di stay.. if not please ends the show with Erica di only… #EricaFernandes #NoEricaNoKRPKAB pic.twitter.com/Nrezie1lV8 — shaheerskingdom (@shaheerskingdom) October 9, 2021

Fans are really going all out and supporting Erica Fernandes to not leave the show and continue playing the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

What are your thoughts on Erica leaving the show? Tell us in the comments below.

