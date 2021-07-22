Fans are really excited to see Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh coming together for ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3’. Recently, rumours of Erica’s ‘disagreement’ with Shaheer was going viral on social media and clarifying the same in her latest interview, the beauty is setting the record straight for once and for all.

Erica plays the character of Sonakshi whereas Shaheer plays the character of Dev on the show. And their chemistry is quite popular among their fans!

Talking about the disagreement with Shaheer Sheikh on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with Bollywood Life, Erica Fernandes said, “The entire cast and crew honestly had a blast shooting in Siliguri, and reuniting after so long for Kuch Rang was actually what made our bond there even stronger. It in fact turned out to be quite a fun and lovely outdoor shoot for all of us!”

Erica Fernandes also revealed how it is reuniting with Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar and said, “Reuniting with both Supriya Ji and Shaheer has been great! We are all pretty happy to be working together again on a show that is immensely close to our hearts.”

Talking about the pressure of the show since it’s critically acclaimed, the beauty said, “There is always pressure to deliver, be it a well-acclaimed show or a new one, expectations are always high. Yes, putting together a season 3 after a long gap on air was definitely a lot of hard for the team and entire cast and crew. Fortunately, the show has then and now had the backing of a wonderful audience. Fans of the show who have supported and loved us throughout.”

What are your thoughts on Erica Fernandes’ clarifying disagreement rumours with Shaheer Sheikh? Tell us in the comments below.

