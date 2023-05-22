When we think of some of the most gorgeous actresses in the television industry, our mind straight away goes to Erica Fernandes. She is a stunner, and there are no two ways about it. The fact that she also chooses roles that are bold and unconventional in daily soaps is like a cherry on the cake! While she is usually seen in beautiful ethnic wear in her serials, her Instagram profile is full of super hot pics in s*xy gowns and dresses. But not anymore! Her recent pic is something that can give anyone a nightmare, and honestly, it’s hella scary!

Currently, Erica has been garnering praise for her role in the short film The Haunting. She plays the role of Moushmi in the short horror-thriller, who is apparently being tortured by a demon.

The Haunting also features Gul Panag and Prakruti Mishra in lead roles apart from Erica Fernandes and has succeeded in impressing the viewers. Clips from the movie have been rounds on the internet that are super scary and disturbing. To keep the spirit alive, Erica shared a picture on her Instagram handle with spooky makeup on. Her black eyeballs covered her entire eyes, and she smiled wide while revealing her blackened teeth and dark black lips.

Take A Look:

This is one scary photo! Her wild oily hair looked messy and matched the spooky vibe of the picture. She wrote in the caption, “Hopefully I find a date with this selfie 🤳 😉” Not going to lie, Erica Fernandes is one beautiful woman, but this snap is giving us creeps!

Netizens dropped several comments on the picture and wrote –

“Tambaaku kuch jyada hi kha liye ho devi ji 😂”

“My exams are coming and I think a glance at this pic would keep me awake and study atleast until the thrill of horror lasts !😅😂If U r coming to meet me bring some coffee & some cookies too!👻🤍”

“Triggered my anxiety straight 🤣🤣🤣”

“Ek thi dayan 😂😂”

Let us know what you think of Erica’s look and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

