Erica Fernandes is a massive name in the television industry. Over the years, she has done some fantastic shows and enjoys an enormous fan following on social media. With shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, she became a household name in the country, and fans also admire her chic fashion sense. In a recent interview, Erica revealed some explosive details about the Bollywood industry, and it’s worth reading for. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Erica is hugely popular among her fans, especially on social media, with over 4 million followers on Instagram. She’s promoting her short film titled ‘The Haunting’ and leaving no stone unturned with the same. And besides, we love her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed with many colour and fashion choices to take inspiration from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Erica Fernandes opened up on Bollywood in an interview with Pinkvilla and gave an insightful response on the same. The actress said, “To get into Bollywood, you have to be a part of some group or have contacts, the truth being said, they always look down upon TV artists, and discrimination happens between Bollywood actors and TV actors.”

When asked if she has been through this, Erica Fernandes said, “Yeah, many times, and this is the answer that you will get from most TV actors.”

Meanwhile, Erica has shifted her base to Dubai and is living there. She often gives a glimpse of her luxurious life to the fans, and we love her pets.

What are your thoughts on Erica Fernandes spilling the beans about Bollywood? Tell us in the space below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Getting Ready For Their Marriage In Parallel Universe Is Breaking The Internet! Viral Video Makes Netizens Go “YJHD 2 Is Coming, OMG”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News