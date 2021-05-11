Two days and India would welcome probably the biggest film since the pandemic happened to us. Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to hit your television/phone screens & cinema halls all over the world.

Whereas the majority of the Indian audience will, unfortunately, have to take the digital route to watch the film, countries like the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand will see a proper theatrical release. As Salman has been the ruler of the box office in India, his track record in UAE has been impeccable as well. We also reported earlier, how despite the pandemic, he’s been getting a similar number of screens in UAE.

This shows his prowess in the region, and that’s why there has been a special premiere of the movie happening tomorrow, i.e. 12th May 2021, at 10.30 pm. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has a 13th May release date for other countries (including India), but a few selected ones in Dubai would get to see the film a day before. Isn’t this great?

The location of this grand premiere is to be said Reel Cinemas in The Dubai Mall. This also indicates, if there aren’t any restrictions on the review-posting, Salman Khan fans might get an idea of how the film is tomorrow itself. In the same report, Bhumika Tewari, Head of Revenues and Distribution (India & Overseas), Zee Studios, also confirmed about the said premiere.

A source closes to Bollywood Hungama reported, “Trade experts, critics, influencers etc have been called for this special screening. The organisers are looking forward to it and will make sure that all Covid-safety protocols like compulsory usage of masks, social distance etc., are taken care of.”

During a recent media interaction, Salman Khan was asked if he would have released Radhe as a sequel to Wanted if the times were normal. The actor was quick to address that it isn’t a sequel in the first place. But he also confirmed that there would be a sequel if the audience likes the first part.

“No. It’s not a sequel to Wanted. It’s just that the character’s name is Radhe, and he is from Kerala, and he’s a cop. It has that vibe to it, it has the commitment wala dialogue, but it’s a different film altogether. But if you like Radhe, Radhe ka sequel aayega,” Salman Khan said.

So, bhai-fans in Dubai, are you excited for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai or are you skipping it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

