We’re just a couple of days away from witnessing Salman Khan’s Eidi for this year in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film raised many eyebrows and initiated multi-pointed debates on social media when the makers revealed its ‘hybrid’ release strategy. Unfortunately, the time today is different compared to what it was when the release strategy was chalked.

Now, many theatres, which were open back then, have shut down due to the tough times we’re facing around us. The risk of going to the cinema halls has increased, and the theatrical release in India would be too minuscule even to consider.

But, the makers are eyeing a massive deal with Zee Plex milking their pay-per-view format, and the overseas theatrical release should come as a bonus. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Salman Khan’s Radhe is set to release 750-800 screens overseas.

Out of which, a major chunk of 350 screens comprises GCC. Gulf has always been a major contributor to Salman films and hence owns a significant number of screens compared to the rest of the world. If not for COVID, this number could’ve been anywhere around 1200 screens. If we break it down, UAE, as mentioned above, will have 350+ screens; the United States comes close second with 200 screens; Australia and New Zealand will have 83 and 25 screens, respectively. Radhe will release in the UK on 17th May on 75 screens.

The gulf market, which has been a stronghold for Salman Khan, also has certain issues because out of UAE, Saudi, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman – only the first two countries are screening movies as of now. It’s also been said that the other territories will open by the Eid weekend.

If we compare these numbers with Salman’s pre-covid film, Dabangg 3 had released in 404 theatres (vs 350 of Radhe) across GCC. This indeed isn’t a bad fall when you compared it to the scenario back in the country. Well, it’s Eid, and it’s Salman Khan; fans are indeed pumped up to see Bhai (theatres or not!).

In the same report, Bhumika Tewari, Head of Revenues and Distribution (India & Overseas), Zee Studios, said, “We are close to 750 to 800 screens in the overseas market. We could have easily hit 1000 plus screens if cinema halls in multiple markets across the world were open. The gulf is our biggest market, and we are expecting Bahrain and Oman to open up on May 17, taking our total screen count of GCC to 400. We are getting encouraging reports from the cinema owners abroad about the way advances are moving. We are just keeping our fingers crossed.”

