Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of Bollywood’s most loved and respected couple. The couple, who will be celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary this June, has time and again been in the news due to Big B’s affair with Rekha. But today, we aren’t talking about that love triangle – instead, we have an adorable and love-filled video of Jaya and Amitabh.

A snippet from a 1998 interview with Simi Garewal for her show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the video sees the couple talk about when they met and got married. Scroll below and check out some excerpts of the conversation that took place around the time they celebrated their silver jubilee anniversary. Let us know if it left you as stunned as it left Big B.

In this snippet from the 1998 talk show episode, Simi Garewal asks Jaya Bachchan how she knew that she would marry Amitabh Bachchan during her initial meeting with him. To this, Jaya replied, “I didn’t know I would marry this man. But I got frightened.”

Shocking right? Well, you aren’t the only ones blow out of your minds – Amitabh Bachchan too couldn’t believe the words that left the mouth of his wife of then-25 years. Reacting to this revelation, Amitji said, “You got frightened?” To which, Jaya replied with a simple and sweet yes.

Noting her words, Big B admitted that it was the first she ever said something like this since they have been together. Still not believing what he heard, the Black actor asked her again if she indeed got ‘frightened’, and Jaya and Simi burst into laughter.

Elaborating on why she got scared of Mr Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan said that he was the only one, out of the people who could dictate things to her, that she would allow. Well, that some #couplegoals there! And AB Sr’s expression through is all is winning our hearts.

Check out the video of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in conversation with Simi Garewal here:

