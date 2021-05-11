A lot of Bollywood celebrities in the past have spoken about s*xism in the industry and the latest addition to this is actress Dia Mirza. In a recent interview, the Thappad actress has confessed the prevalence of ‘rampant s*xism’ and it existed in her film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Read to know the scoop below.

For the unversed, Dia made her big Bollywood debut with this film opposite R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

Dia Mirza in an interview with Brut India revealed that she has worked with people who were a part of s*xist cinema. The 39-year-old actress spoke about living in a patriarchal society that is ‘largely led by men’.

“People were writing, thinking and making s*xist cinema and I was a part of these stories… Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has s*xism in it… I was acting with these people. I was working with these people. It’s crazy. I will give you small examples. A makeup artist could only be a man, could not be a woman. A hairdresser only had to be a woman… When I started working in films there were at best about four or five women on any given crew with a unit strength of over 120… sometimes 180 people,” said the Thappad actress.

Dia Mirza added, “We live in a patriarchal society and it is an industry largely led by men. So there is a rampant s*xism. And I think for a large part it is not even conscious s*xism because there are so many men who are writers, who are directors, who are actors, who are not even aware of their s*xist thinking.”

What are your thoughts on Dia Mirza’s take on ‘s*xism’ in the Bollywood industry? Tell us in the comments below.

