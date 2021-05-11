There is no doubt that all eyes right now are on Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is finally releasing on May 13 after being in the release lobby for a year. Khan is right now in the promotional stage of the film and is answering some much-anticipated questions. This also includes the plans of a sequel and comparisons to Wanted.

Advertisement

For the unversed, on its announcement, the rumour mills had that Radhe is an indirect sequel to Salman Khan’s hit movie Wanted, which was also directed by Prabhudheva. The team was quick to shun those rumours, but the comparisons between the two fail to die down. Interacting with the media now, Salman has candidly addressed the same and also spoke about the chances of a sequel to his new cop drama. Read on to know what Salman exactly has to say.

Advertisement

During the media interaction, Salman Khan was asked if he would have released Radhe as a sequel to Wanted if the times were normal. The actor was quick to address that it isn’t a sequel in the first place. But he also confirmed that there will be a sequel if the audience likes the first part. “No. It’s not a sequel to Wanted. It’s just that the character’s name is Radhe and he is from Kerala and he’s a cop. It has that vibe to it, it has the commitment wala dialogue, but it’s a different film altogether. But if you like Radhe, Radhe ka sequel aayega,” Salman said.

Furthermore, Salman Khan was quizzed if his Disha Patani starrer has any suspense as Wanted did. He said, “In Wanted there was the suspense of me being a cop and Vinod Khanna being my father. Radhe is not Wanted. There’s no suspense in Radhe. It’s full-on entertainment, good music, superb action, very good plot, it underlines the commitment to a child where he says that he will finish the drug scenario and keep the city clean. He goes after the bad guys, and the bad guys are menacing and good in the film. That’s Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and a new guy- Sangay. He’s from Bhutan.”

Radhe starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Kanungo and others hit the screens on May 13.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Had Once Warned Aamir Khan About Working With Kajol By Saying “She Is Very Bad”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube