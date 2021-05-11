Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s on-screen Jodi is one of the iconic and evergreen jodi’s of Bollywood. Even today fans would do anything to watch these two create the magic of romance on the silver screen. As much as people loved their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen friendship was also something to look forward to. But did you know there was a time when SRK told his friend Aamir Khan that the actress is not good and lacked focus?

Yes! You heard that right. Kajol, who is considered one of the best actresses of her times, was reportedly not considered worthy enough to work in a film with Aamir by SRK. We know you want to know everything about this. So keep scrolling further.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol did not start on a good note, and King Khan hated the actress. Talking about working together for the first time in Baazigar, the Badshah of Bollywood said, “When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir Khan asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, and you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is, but she is magical on the screen’.”

We are glad that Shah Rukh Khan did not feel the other way around for Kajol coz if that would have been the case, we would have never witnessed the magical duo.

Talking about working with SRK, Kajol said that she remembers he and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets, and she was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like, “what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads.” Shah Rukh was very grumpy, but she kept chatting, and finally, he said, “Will you please shut up… chup ho jao.”

Well, Kajol thinks that’s how she became friends with Shah Rukh Khan. Whatever it is, we love them!

