Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film, over the years, has managed to gain cult status in the Hindi film industry. But, another aspect of this movie that is also iconic is its music album that will never get old until the end of eternity. But did you know, the first 8 lines of the title track of the film were written by an actor?

Yes, you read that right. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s music album included Koi Mil Gaya, Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Ladki Badi Anjaani, Haay Yeh Ladka and the titled track. All the tracks have gains mass popularity and were composed by Jatin & Lalit. But as per the latest updates, the world has woken up to a new trivia and that says the first 8 lines of the title track were given by actor Jugal Hansraj. Below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Jugal Hansraj is the actor who was a part of Mohabbatein and Papa Kehte Hai. The actor in his latest chat to ET spoke about his contribution to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He said, “Yes, that’s true, the first 8 lines from the song from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ title track were my tunes; in fact I also sang it out on my Instagram account. Back then Karan and I were college friends. He was starting his first film and had even narrated the story to us just for feedback.”

Jugal Hansraj added, “As I was also in the film business and was already acting, I told him that he will make a really nice film with the topic. He also discussed the film titles he was considering and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was one of them. So, I went home and was thinking about the story all night. Suddenly, this tune came to my mind while I was sleeping; I woke up in the middle of the night, humming the tune. Before I could forget it, I recorded it on a dictaphone. Next day, I sang the tune out and Karan loved it. He made me sing it 4-5 times.”

Jugal Hansraj further talking about the story and his contribution said, “A month later, Karan called me and said that he was working on the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s music with composers Jatin-Lalit and that they are doing a great job with it, but for the title track, my tune was stuck in his head. So, he requested me to come over and sing the tune again. First I thought he was joking but the song was really used, and to date, the Dharma Productions logo has my tune playing in the background. So, I am very happy and proud. Also, the antaras from the ‘Mohabbatein’ song, ‘Chalte Chalte’ were composed by me.”

