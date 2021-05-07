There has been a lot being rumours about Dostana 2 fallout. The film originally starred Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and the debutant Laksh Lalwani. But the leading actor has been ousted from the film over unprofessionalism. The latest speculation suggests that Karan Johar had to pick between his leading duo and below are all the details you need!

As most know, Dharma Productions had announced removing Kartik from their biggie. Just not that, they have even decided to ban the actor forever. Many said that it was the schedule issues as Aaryan went onto do another film but wouldn’t provide dates for Dostana 2. But was it all due to fallout with Janhvi Kapoor?

The latest report by Times Of India suggests that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor witnessed a downfall and their friendship in January. Ever since the Dhadak beauty had cut all the ties with her co-star. All of it reportedly affected Kartik so much that he went to director Collin D’Cunha one day and suggested that the film should be scrapped.

Kartik Aaryan even suggested that they should make something else instead. The report further claimed, “Kartik had by then suggested to team Dostana 2 that he’s ready to continue on the film but if they drop Janhvi!” And for the same, the actor was even ready to compensate his fee.

When things went out of hand, Karan Johar finally decided to make a decision and remove Kartik from the film. The film has been shot almost 60%, but the filmmaker decided that he should remove the problem itself, rather than finding a solution to it!

Last we remember, Kartik Aaryan enjoyed a New Year celebration with Janhvi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra’s place. They even enjoyed a vacation in Goa and the pictures were viral all over. But it seems things went off track soon after!

