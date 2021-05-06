Disha Patani drops yet another smouldering hot clip from the Radhe title track BTS, looks gorgeous as she flips her hair

Disha Patani looks smouldering hot as she poses for the camera in this small BTS clip from the Radhe title track shoot.

Taking to her social media, Disha shared a slow-motion video of her getting into a pose, flipping her hair as she looks super hot in her white skirt with flares and a blue strappy blouse paired with white boots, her look from the Radhe title track. She captioned it with a simple flower, “🌸”.

The title track also had the actress look smoking hot in ripped jeans with a black top and pigtails as another outfit captivating the audience’s hearts.

The actress previously left us stunned with her groovy dance moves and sexy outfits in Seeti Maar along with her incomparable chemistry with Salman Khan and now she has done it yet again in the Radhe title track.

The film will reunite Disha with Salman after their super hit song, Slow Motion from Bharat being a rage among the audience.

