We all love Zoya Akhtar’s films and we still can’t get over her last film Gully Boy that starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles. Sheeba, who played the role of Alia’s mother in the film, revealed that Zoya deleted one of her scenes with the young actress that represented the mother-daughter relationship and spoke about it in detail.

Advertisement

Sheeba is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood and has given some incredible performances over the years.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sheeba Chadha revealed that she was upset to see that Zoya Akhtar deleted one of her scenes with Alia Bhatt and said, “I felt so sad about that scene not being there. Because she is… Though you realise why she’s doing it, because of the milieu she comes from, still it’s a little bit uni-dimensional.”

The Gully Boy actress continued and said, “That scene, even when I’d read the script, was very important. It sort of makes her turn a corner, the character, you know? It was sad when it was taken out. Next time when I meet Zoya, I’m going to have a little chat with her about it.”

Here’s is the deleted scene that Sheeba Chadha spoke about in her interview. Take a look:

That’s one emotional scene!

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was a story of an aspiring rapper from a slum area in Mumbai and from the storyline to performances – everything in the movie was incredibly well balanced.

Sheeba Chadha was recently seen in Netflix’s Pagglait that starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead role and the film got a lot of appreciation from the audiences.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Neena Gupta & Masaba Gupta’s Mumbai Abode Is The Perfect Amalgamation Of Modern Arts With A Feminine Touch – See Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube