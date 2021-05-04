Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are the BFFs we never saw coming! The duo is always rooting for each other and lifting each other up. They do share a controversial connection, Ranbir Kapoor, but that doesn’t hold them back. In fact, the girls along with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar were even seen partying together in the past. But remember when the beauties sang Channa Mereya together? Read on for more details!

As most know, Deepika and Alia spilled a lot of beans on Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan. It was just a day ahead that DP even confirmed her marriage with Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, we saw Bhatt opening up on her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

But the best was witnessed when Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone crooned Channa Mereya together. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song is a heartbreaking track that is relatable to many. The beauties were seen crooning together the Ranbir Kapoor acted song together on Koffee With Karan.

Watch the video ft Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt below:

Isn’t it a treat to watch?

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone during her appearance also spoke about what she likes, hates and tolerates about ex-boyfriend and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She mentioned how she loves the fact that he doesn’t get upset and is usually very calm. But it’s the same thing that she hates about him, the fact that he doesn’t react much.

Deepika also shared tolerating Ranbir’s habit of not being expressive. Alia Bhatt, during the rapid-fire section, was seen making herself busy fixing her dress. It seemed the actress was avoiding giving any expression at the moment.

Karan Johar even asked DP whether she would like to be cheated upon and being unaware of it, or learning about it. The Pathan actress chose the later. As many know, DP had previously spoken up about Kapoor cheating on her with Katrina Kaif.

