Ever since COVID-19 has created a ruckus in India, several Bollywood stars have come out in support by lending whatever possible from their end. Recently, Priyanka Chopra too came out urging people to donate during the crisis. She even requested the US president, Joe Biden, to help India.

Advertisement

Apart from all such stuff, Priyanka has been actively participating and promoting with a charity organization, Give India. The good news is, around 4.9 crores have been raised till now, and the amount will be directly used for health workers and other requirements.

Advertisement

Promoting Give India, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared emotional visuals of India. She wrote, “The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india…Click the link in bio to donate.”

Have a look:

Let’s give our best possible effort to curb COVID in India!

Meanwhile, a few days back, Priyanka Chopra has tweeted an appeal to the President of the United States (POTUS) and the US government to urgently share COVID vaccines with India, and reactions to her tweet on social media have been mixed. “My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive,” she had written.

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

However, the tweet shared by Priyanka received a mixed response, with many accusing her of being too late while others applauded her efforts.

Must Read: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s Expensive Possessions Are Unimaginable! From A 34-Crore Home To Farm House, Bentley, Land Rover & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube