Kangana Ranaut has always been a supporter of PM Narendra Modi and his political party, BJP. Especially, post-Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, the actress is openly showing support to Modi’s policies and slamming opposition. Of course, she is facing mixed reactions for it, and now, Bollywood newbie Alaya F is speaking on her being a ‘worshipper’ of the party in power.

Interestingly, not many from Bollywood have come out speaking against Kangana. Thus, Alaya’s remark against Kangana Ranaut has taken everyone by surprise. In a recent interview, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress has given a one-word description for Kangana.

In a talk with Zoom TV’s By Invite Only, Alaya F was asked to share her thoughts on Kangana Ranaut. She said, “Not this word for her but this is the word that comes to my mind because she says it a lot. ‘Chaploosi (bootlicking)’.” Not just Kangana, the actress even had words to say for Alia Bhatt.

Speaking of Alia Bhatt, Alaya F praised her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She said, “Uff, she is just too good! I saw her Gangubai trailer at least… We (she and host Renil Abraham) have seen it together, I don’t know how many times, so imagine how much I saw it on my own time. We have seen, like, a bad trailer and then we are like, ‘Let’s just watch Gangubai to refresh our minds. We have to clean it out’.”

It would be interesting to see what Kangana Ranaut has to say about Alaya’s comment.

Meanwhile, Alaya F was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The film released in 2020. Even though the film tanked at the box office, the entire cast was praised for their performances.

