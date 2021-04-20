After Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise last year, several reports indicated that movies and documentaries depicting his personal life are in the making by various production companies. Now the late actor’s father is seeking a ban on the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father Krishan Kishore Singh has approached Delhi High court seeking a ban on any movie or other ventures depicting his personal life, name/ images/ caricatures/lifestyle/likeness in form of a biopic or story. Scroll down to know more.

Advocate Vikas Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “#Delhi high court issues notice on a petition filed by SSR’s father seeking a ban on release of any movie on his life.” Take a look at the tweet below:

#Delhi high court issues notice on petition filed by SSR’s father seeking ban on release of any movie on his life. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) April 20, 2021

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri on Wednesday also sought response from respondents as the hearing has been postponed for May 25th, reports news agency ANI.

The report further reveals that Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh filed the petition under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The plea states the plaintiff and his deceased has the right of privacy or a right to be alone.

As reported by ANI, the plea states, “None can publish anything whether truthful or otherwise or whether laudatory or critical about the life of Sushant Singh Rajput without the consent of Plaintiff. It is not possible to depict or portray the life of Sushant Singh Rajput without depicting or portraying the life of his family members including his near relatives and the Plaintiff.”

The report also stated that the ventures producing a film based on the life of the late actor are designed to malign the image of the son of the plaintiff and his family members. These ventures would also derail the investigation carried out by CBI.

