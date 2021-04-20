Actor Maniesh Paul took to Instagram on Monday to post a selfie flaunting a clean-shaven look, dressed in a blue hoodie.

He asked his fans how he looked and also spoke about how he has opted for this look after 11 years.

“When you use a razor after 11 years and dont know where to stop…hahahahaha clean shaven or beard??what say? kya bolti public!!!#mp #newlook #shave #clean #beard #look #stubble,” Maniesh Paul wrote.

Composer Vishal Dadlani responded to Maniesh Paul’s tweet and wrote, “I knew this kid in 2010,” while actor Rohit Roy wrote: “I have been telling u since years and am glad that the lockdown has made u do it.”

Maniesh has the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” lined up, which features Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He started shooting for the film last November.

Maniesh Paul has been part of films such as “Tere Bin Laden 2”, “Ranbanka” and “Mickey Virus” in the past.

