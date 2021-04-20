Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has carved its space to become a cult in Indian television history. The sitcom will complete 13 years in just a few months, and no doubt, it will continue to entertain fans with the same enthusiasm. In our previous articles dedicated to the show, we have covered interviews of its actors and some interesting facts. Today, we’ll be taking a look at Amit Bhatt explaining the major difference between today’s generation of audience versus Ramayan’s generation.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Amit plays the role of Champaklal Gada (Jethalal’s father) in the show. He on several occasions have revealed some unknown and funny facts about his character. A chat with Jyoti Chahar of The Moi Blog channel is one such interview that is fun to watch.

Advertisement

Apart from touching different aspects of personal life, Amit Bhatt also spoke on how he can’t take up any other roles due to a fear of hurting the image of Champaklal in fans’ heart. He even pointed out a major difference between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Ramayan’s generation of fans. He shares that the major difference is digitalisation that has made the audience aware of reality.

Amit Bhatt shared that earlier, during Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, people used to get shocked after watching the actor playing Ram in the show, roaming in shorts in any other show or film. “People used to think that being Ram, how can he walk in shorts,” Amit said. He further shared that thanks to digitalisation and the growth of technology, now people are aware that any particular actor is just playing a character in the show or film.

During the same chat, Amit shared some unknown facts too about his Champaklal character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Must Read: Nikki Tamboli Has A Request For Her Bigg Boss 14 Fans & She Hints At A New Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube