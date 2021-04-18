Whether Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Popatlal will get married or not is the biggest mystery after the Bermuda Triangle. The man has been on a hunt for a bride since what looks like the ages of yore, and he has literally taken refuge under a wig now (pun intended). While his antiques and the multiple brides that have entered the show through him have been entertaining, and turns out there is one more. Enters Pooja!

In the last few episodes of the hit sitcom, we have seen Popatlal being excited as a girl named Pooja has finally said yes to meet him. Gokuldham is awaited for the much-anticipated meeting, and Mahila Mandal does all the preparations. But to our dismay, it isn’t as merry as it seemed. Pooja gives our perfect bachelor a shock that leaves everyone sad. But turns out the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have some good news in store too. New pictures are hinting at a wedding, and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, in the episode where Pooja met Popatlal, she told him that she is inspired by him and doesn’t plan to get married. Just like he had told her that he wants to focus on his job, she expresses her wish to follow the same path. Popatlal even refrains the Mahila mandal from convincing Pooja. The episode ends on a rather sad note.

But it’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, sadness has no home here, and the makers have a surprise in store. As per the new picture that has gone viral on the Internet, Popatlal may get married to Pooja. In the picture, Pooja is dressed as a bride and Popatlal can be seen in formals. The tilak on his forehead has left the fans excited, who cannot wait for Monday.

Imagine if this happens to be true, the pandemic might turn out to be fruitful at least for someone. And that too Popatlal out of all. Tells us your reaction to the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gossip in the comment section below.

