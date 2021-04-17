Disha Vakani has been missing from the Television screens for a long time now. The beauty was last seen back in 2016 in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She played the role of Dayaben and earned massive praises for the same. However, she left for a maternity break and never returned. Today, we have good news for you all!

Recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi broke his silence on Disha’s return to Taarak Mehta. It is literally, the most asked question regarding the show and the makers know it too. Asit mentioned how he needs support from fans for the next 3-4 months as the cast has been doing their best to entertain the fans even amid the pandemic.

Now, sources close to Koimoi have been informed that Disha Vakani recently appeared on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Hold your horses because she isn’t returning as Dayaben already. It was for a sweet reason and it might make you emotional!

A source close to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah informed us, “Disha has been associated with the show for a really long time. It is obvious for her to share a heartfelt bond with her co-stars. Her return may be still in question, but that did not keep her from meeting her friends on sets.”

“She came on sets to meet everyone as it had been a long time. Everyone was elated to see her and it was a light yet happy environment on sets.”

We may not know when Disha Vakani will be returning as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but it’s great to hear that she still has that connection with the cast and crew.

