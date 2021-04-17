Ajay Devgn last month shared a cryptic message on Instagram and asked his fans and viewers to refer to him not as Ajay Devgn but as Sudarshan. Soon fans began to speculate that the actor is referring to a possible OTT debut. Now the latest report uncovers the truth. Read on to know.

The 52-year-old star appeared in the video message sporting a yellow T-shirt and asked his fans not to call him Ajay anymore but to address him as Sudarshan. He said, “Aapse kitni baar bola hai, Ajay kisko bula rahe ho. Mera naam Sudarshan hai. Sudarshan (how many times do I have to tell you. Who is Ajay? My name is Sudarshan)!” Take a look at the video below:

Now Bollywood Hungama reports that Ajay Devgn will make his OTT debut, which will be a remake of the British TV series Luther. A source has revealed to the publication, “Yes, Ajay will be making his OTT debut with the Luther remake that is jointly being produced by BBC India and Applause Entertainment. Once ready the show will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar, and an official announcement of the show will happen sometime next week.”

When asked more details about the cast of the show the source said, “The original is a psychological crime thriller with Idris Elba playing the lead. Given the seriousness and gravitas needed for the role, Ajay was the perfect fit for the remake. Besides Devgn, the remake will also feature a prominent female lead much like the original, and buzz is that Ileana D’Cruz has been approached for the said role.”

The report further reveals that Ajay Devgn’s OTT show will be directed by Rajesh Mapuskar who directed the 2012 film Ferrari Ki Sawaari and the 2016 film Ventilator. While not many details of what to expect is revealed yet, given the storyline of the British TV series Luther, Ajay will be going undercover as an investigator to solve crimes.

