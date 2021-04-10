Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and has been making buzz for a while now. Director Amit Sharma in an interview recently revealed that they have invited the best football players across the world to come and play in the film.

Yes, that’s correct. Not just that, the director also revealed the name of the countries from where the players would be coming for the film.

In a conversation with Spotboye, Amit Sharma spilt the beans on Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and said, “The idea is to do my best. We have invited football players from all across the world to come and play in our matches for Maidaan: Japan, South Korea, France, Thailand… there is some problem getting Australian players to come to India because the country is under lockdown.”

Maidaan will show a series of football matches played in the backdrop of different countries and talking about the same, Sharma said, “In fact, the players from Thailand are already here. They have been waiting for me to recover from COVID. We start shooting them on April 4. We then go on to shoot matches with the other countries with a break between every match. It is a tough schedule. We were supposed to start shooting on March 16. But then who we would have thought I would be felled with COVID like this?”

The film is being made on a grand and international scale and speaking about the same, Amit Sharma said, “There will be no compromise on quality. We are trying to make a film that we hope India will be proud of. When I directed Badhaai Ho I never set out to make something that would have such an impact on the audience. I am so glad all the actors in Badhaai Ho specially Neenaji (Gupta) benefited from it.”

We can’t wait to see what Ajay Devgn have in store for all his fans.

