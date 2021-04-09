Ranbir Kapoor is one of the successful actors in Bollywood. For many women is a heartthrob, and girls even secretly dream about him. The actor is also well-known for being a flirt but filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has a different opinion about him.

Advertisement

While the actor has largely stayed away from media, his relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif has grabbed a lot of media attention. Due to which media portrayed him as a flirt, but the Rockstar director has revealed his true colours during an interview.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her podcast, Imtiaz Ali revealed that the actor is a disaster when it comes to flirting. He tries but gets nervous and ends up in a disaster like situation. He even narrated how he liked a Delhi girl while they were shooting in the city but was too shy to approach her.

Imtiaz said, “Ranbir Kapoor? The same chap? Is he a flirt? Not at all! I mean he tries. He tries but he just gets very nervous about it. There was a time when he kind of liked a girl in Delhi. We were shooting so I said, well, I’m going to introduce her to you because I know her and so, have a chat. So he said ya ya do that. Then I went to talk to her about something else and he was so nervous, he kept clawing at me and trying to pull me back because he thought that I’m going to say something which will spill his beans. What beans? That my friend finds you attractive? He couldn’t bear to have that known about him. So this is not the sign of a flirt at all.”

What do you think about Imtiaz Ali’s revelation about Ranbir Kapoor? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Jaya Bachchan Invited Rekha For Dinner In Amitabh Bachchan’s Absence & Said “I Will Never Leave Amit Whatever Happens”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube