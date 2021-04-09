Actress Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of her series “Maharani”. Opening up on her role of Rani Bharti in the show, she claimed it was a character that let her explore many layers as a performer.

“It’s not often that you get to portray a character that lets you explore so many layers as a performer. Rani Bharti has been a delight to play,” Huma said.

Huma Qureshi added: “She starts off as someone whom we all know and relate to but what she goes onto become is someone few of us can aspire for. It has been a wonderful experience of working with such a talented cast and I can’t wait for my viewers to watch the series.”

Sharing the teaser of Maharani, Huma Qureshi wrote on Instagram, “Maharani teaser is here !! Finally sharing this labour of love … #Maharani …. cannot wait to share more with you all … #SubhashKapoor @sonylivindia @shah_sohum @amit.Sial @karan.sharma_official #PramodPathak #KaniKusruti #InaamUlHaq @jollynarenkumar @dkh09 @anupsingh.in @mukeshchhabracc & @castingchhabra #UmashankarSingh #NandanSingh #KangraTalkies @001danish @saugautam @golu_a”

According to reports, Huma Qureshi‘s character will go through a roller coaster journey in her political career in the show. Other details about Maharani, which will air on SonyLIV, are still kept under wraps.

