Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil superstar turned politician, J. Jayalalithaa is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. As the film is gearing up for release, the makers have shared an update.

The Vijay’s directorial film is all set to release on April 23 amidst the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. However, due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the makers of the Kangana Ranaut starter have postponed indefinitely. Zee Studios took to Twitter to announce the postponement of the release.

The official announcement from the makers of the Thalaivi reads, “Dear Audience, WE ARE EXTREMELY GRATEFUL FOR THE TREMENDOUS RESPONSE AND UNCONDITIONAL LOVE YOU’VE SHOWN FOR THALAIVI’ TRAILER.”

The statement by the makers of Thalaivi further read, “As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day.”

“But with an alarming rise in COVID 19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of Thalaivi.”

The official announcement of the Kangana Ranaut starter concluded with, “Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone’s support.”

#Thalaivi has always been about people first and in these times, people and their safety comes first.

Stay safe everyone!

We will be back soon! pic.twitter.com/hkqo1FdcKx — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) April 9, 2021

The step comes after several films have been postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government. Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have been postponed indefinitely. Both the films had already experienced multiple delays in the release due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

